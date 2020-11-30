News

Monday, November 30, 2020

Monday's Briefing: Stay-at-home orders could return, Newsom says; Jack London Square tree-lighting goes virtual

Oakland mourns untimely death of assistant fire chief

By Steven Tavares
Mon, Nov 30, 2020 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Gov. Gavin Newsom - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Gov. Gavin Newsom


News you don't want to miss for Nov. 30:

1. Gov. Gavin Newsom signaled a repeat of the stay-at-home orders given at the onset of the pandemic last March could return for the holiday season if the breakneck exposure of covid-19 continues, Politico reports. A week ago, Alameda County reported 545 new covid-19 cases, by far the highest single-day total since the pandemic began. Alameda County is already under a limited version of the stay-at-home order that bars non-essential outdoor activity between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

2. The rapid spread of covid-19 is moving the annual Jack London Square tree-lighting ceremony to the virtual realm, the East Bay Times reports. Five-days of virtual activities will culminate with the tree-lighting on Dec. 11. $$

3. Santa Clara County's strict ban on contact sports and gatherings means the San Francisco 49ers will play their next two "home" games in Glendale, Ariz., SFGate reports. County officials believe the restrictions will last through the beginning of 2021, also causing a problem for the NHL's San Jose Sharks and their upcoming season.

4. Oakland firefighters and residents mourned the death of interim Assistant Chief Sean Laffan on Monday, the East Bay Times reports. Laffan, 42, suffered a fatal heart attack earlier this month. He was named interim assistant fire chief in June. $$

5. Prospective U.C. students have another few days before the application period closes due to technical issues, SFGate reports. The deadline, originally set for Monday night, is now Friday, Dec. 4.

6. Bay Area rapper Lil Yase, 26, was found dead at the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station on Saturday morning, KTVU reports. Lil Yase was the victim of multiple gunshots, authorities said.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

