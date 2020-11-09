Monday's Briefing: Oakland celebrates the end of the Trump presidency; Fatal shooting in Alameda
Fires at two East Bay homeless encampments
By Steven Tavares
Mon, Nov 9, 2020 at 4:00 AM
News you don't want to miss for Nov. 9:
1. Oakland residents celebrated in the streets on Saturday after news outlets declared Joe Biden the next president of the United States
, SFGate
reports. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who has had several dust-ups with President Trump, rode around in her famous fire-breathing snail car.
2. Now that Kamala Harris is the vice-president-elect, Gov. Gavin Newson has a tall order to fill in choosing Harris' replacement in the U.S. Senate
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. A number of dark horse East Bay officials could be in the mix, including Reps. Barbara Lee and Ro Khanna, and maybe even Schaaf. $$
3. A spate of shootings in Alameda since last June has now led to a death on Sunday night
, KPIX reports. A man was fatally shot on Park Street near Southshore Drive. Prior to Sunday, 14 shootings had been reported on the island.
4. A fire at a West Berkeley homeless encampment was put out by firefighters late Monday morning
, KPIX reports. Similarly, firefighters responded to a fire at a homeless encampment near Lake Merritt on Sunday
, the East Bay Times
reports. $$
5. In addition, two Salvation Army trailers filled with donated items were destroyed by a fire on Sunday morning
, KRON reports. The fire occurred near Oakland's Chinatown.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
