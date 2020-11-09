News

Archives | RSS

Monday, November 9, 2020

Monday's Briefing: Oakland celebrates the end of the Trump presidency; Fatal shooting in Alameda

Fires at two East Bay homeless encampments

By Steven Tavares
Mon, Nov 9, 2020 at 4:00 AM

Email
Print
click to enlarge President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Wikimedia Commons
  • President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris.


News you don't want to miss for Nov. 9:

1. Oakland residents celebrated in the streets on Saturday after news outlets declared Joe Biden the next president of the United States, SFGate reports. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who has had several dust-ups with President Trump, rode around in her famous fire-breathing snail car.

2. Now that Kamala Harris is the vice-president-elect, Gov. Gavin Newson has a tall order to fill in choosing Harris' replacement in the U.S. Senate, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. A number of dark horse East Bay officials could be in the mix, including Reps. Barbara Lee and Ro Khanna, and maybe even Schaaf. $$

3. A spate of shootings in Alameda since last June has now led to a death on Sunday night, KPIX reports. A man was fatally shot on Park Street near Southshore Drive. Prior to Sunday, 14 shootings had been reported on the island.

4. A fire at a West Berkeley homeless encampment was put out by firefighters late Monday morning, KPIX reports. Similarly, firefighters responded to a fire at a homeless encampment near Lake Merritt on Sunday, the East Bay Times reports. $$

5. In addition, two Salvation Army trailers filled with donated items were destroyed by a fire on Sunday morning, KRON reports. The fire occurred near Oakland's Chinatown.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Oct 28, 2020
Oct 21, 2020
Oct 14, 2020

Oct 7, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 23, 2020
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2020

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation