Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Tuesday's Briefing: San Leandro police officer charged with embezzlement; Two-alarm fire burns two homes in Oakland hills
Cal men's basketball player tests positive for covid-19
By Steven Tavares
Tue, Oct 27, 2020 at 4:00 AM
It's been a difficult year for the San Leandro Police Department following a high-profile shooting, a night of widespread looting, and now charges of embezzlement by one of its sergeants.
News you don't want to miss for Oct. 27:
1. A San Leandro police officer was charged with embezzling the department's funds
reports.
reports. Sgt. Robert Sanchez, a 19-year veteran, was involved with the SLPD's payroll department. $$
2. An overloaded generator likely started a fire in the Oakland hills on Tuesday morning that burned two homes
, KPIX reports. The generator was being used during scheduled power shutoffs.
3. An Oakland resident has created protest art of President Trump's orange-tinge visage at Lake Merritt
, SFGate
reports. The sculpture is meant to be rolled.
4. While Cal football is scheduled to return on Nov. 7, the men's basketball team is shutting down practices for two weeks after a player tested positive for the coronavirus
, Sports Illustrated
reports.
5. A Livermore man, also a Michigan graduate, was sentenced to one-year in jail for threatening to harm Ohio State football players, and its head coach
, SFGate
reports.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
