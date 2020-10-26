Monday, October 26, 2020
Monday's Briefing: Winds gusts of 58 mph in Oakland; Downed power lines and trees in the East Bay
Oakland homicides continue to mount
By Steven Tavares
Mon, Oct 26, 2020 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
News you don't want to miss for Oct. 26:
1. Wind gusts last night were recorded as high as 58 mph at the Oakland International Airport and over 100 mph in the Sierras
, SFGate
reports.
2. In Alameda County, aside from downed power lines and toppled trees, and a small brush fire in Castro Valley, the East Bay was mostly unscathed by the windy conditions,
ABC7 reports.
3. Teachers unions from different parts of Alameda County are demanding on-site covid-19 testing, contact tracing, greater ventilation of classrooms and an online dashboard tracking outbreaks of the coronavirus
, KTVU reports.
4. San Leandro police officers critically wounded a man suspected of brandishing a gun at them,
KPIX reports. The shooting followed a traffic stop about two hours earlier on Saturday night. The officer-involved shooting comes after a 33-year-old Black man was fatally shot by a San Leandro police officer last April.
5. In Oakland, homicides have increased by 38 percent over last year including 51 unsolved murders,
KRON reports. The uptick in homicides might be fueled by the pandemic, which began in March. For example, overall, crime was down during the first quarter of this year.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
Tags: fallen trees, PG&E power shutoffs, power lines, winds, gusty winds, Oakland Airport, San Leandro police, shooting, traffic stop, brush fire, Castro Valley, strong winds, teachers unions, covid-19, coronavirus, Alameda County schools, Oakland, homicides, unsolved murders, pandemic, Image