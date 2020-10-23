Friday, October 23, 2020
Friday's Briefing: Alameda County agrees to pay $5m in Santa Rita jail wrongful death case; High winds forecast for Sunday
Lake Merritt officer tower is leased to PG&E
By Steven Tavares
Fri, Oct 23, 2020 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
The payout approved by Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is the largest in the county since 2015.
News you don't want to miss for Oct. 23:
1. The Alameda County Board of Supervisor agreed to pay $5 million to the family of Christian Madrigal, 20-year-old Fremont man who hanged himself in Santa Rita jail
, KTVU reports. Madrigal had been chained to a door by sheriff's deputies.
2. Winds of up to 35 mph could be coming to the Bay Area beginning on Sunday night that could rival those that triggered tragic wildfires in 2017 and 2019
, SFGate
reports.
3. A three-alarm brush fire that began at a homeless encampment on 35th Avenue in Oakland near Interstate 580 was contained on Thursday evening
, KPIX reports.
4. TMG Partners' purchase of the 28-story office tower in downtown Oakland is complete
, the East Bay Times
reports. The office tower has already been leased to PG&E to become its headquarters. $$
5. "The Oakland Unified School District is apologizing for using a "historically racist term for people of Asian descent," which somehow found its way into a survey question about demographics,"
KTVU reports. The school district did not specify what term was used in the survey.
6. Gerald, the temperamental turkey, who terrorizing Grand Lake residents and visitors, was captured by Wildlife Emergency Services
, ABC7 reports. Gerald will not be heading to the Thanksgiving table, but to a new home in Orinda.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
Tags: PG&E, 300 Lakeside, officer tower, TMG Partners, high winds, forecast, wildfires, brush fire, Interstate 580, three-alarm fire, Christian Madrigal, Fremont man, wrongful death, Alameda County Board of Supervisors, Alameda County, Santa Rita Jail, Gerald the Turkey, Grand Lake, Orinda, Oakland Unified School District, survey, Asian, Image