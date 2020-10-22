Oakland Police Respond to Stand-off/ Hostage Situation

An armed double homicide suspect has released his hostage from an Oakland commercial building Thursday afternoon, police said. As of 1:51 p.m., police said the hostage had been released unharmed while the gunman remains inside the building in the 1600 block of High Street.

Police are still working to get the suspect surrender peacefully.

A six-block radius has been blocked off to keep the public safe.

Police have not said what double homicide the suspect is wanted for.