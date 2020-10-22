News

Archives | RSS

click to enlarge ee7a9984.jpg

PHOTO BY BURT JOHNSON

Thursday, October 22, 2020

Oakland Police Respond to Stand-off/ Hostage Situation

By Bay City News
Thu, Oct 22, 2020 at 3:09 PM

Email
Print

An armed double homicide suspect has released his hostage from an Oakland commercial building Thursday afternoon, police said. As of 1:51 p.m., police said the hostage had been released unharmed while the gunman remains inside the building in the 1600 block of High Street.

Police are still working to get the suspect surrender peacefully.

A six-block radius has been blocked off to keep the public safe.

Police have not said what double homicide the suspect is wanted for.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Oct 14, 2020
Oct 7, 2020
Sep 30, 2020

Sep 23, 2020
Sep 16, 2020
Sep 9, 2020
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2020

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation