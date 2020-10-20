News

Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Tuesday's Briefing: Oakland WWII pilot's remains are identified; Two arrests in Bay Fair BART sexual assault

La Nina forecasts a dry winter

By Steven Tavares
Tue, Oct 20, 2020 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Oakland resident Earl W. Smith Jr's fighter plane was shot down during World War II. His remains were found 77 years later.
  • Oakland resident Earl W. Smith Jr's fighter plane was shot down during World War II. His remains were found 77 years later.


News you don't want to miss for Oct. 20:

1. The remains of Oakland resident Earl W. Smith, Jr., an Air Force second lieutenant whose fighter plane was shot down in the South Pacific during World War II, were identified this week, SFGate reports. Smith's remains were found in 2018.

2. Two suspects accused of forcing an 18-year-old woman into a car near the Bay Fair BART station in San Leandro were arrested for sexual assault, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. $$

3. Sen. Dianne Feinstein's days on the influential Senate Judiciary Committee appear numbered after Sen. Chuck Schumer registered what amounts to a vote of no confidence, Politico reports. The furor follows Feinstein's praise for the Republican's handling of the recent U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

4. A dry winter could be on the horizon for the state and Bay Area, the Mercury News reports. The weather phenomenon known as La Nina appears to be cooling the Pacific Ocean. More often than not La Nina has delivered below average rainfall.

5. Counties in the state's orange tier, like Alameda and Contra Costa, can allow stadiums to reopen with limited capacity, KPIX reports. Santa Clara County, however, will not allow fans at 49ers and Earthquakes games. It's unclear what Alameda County's stance will be. U.C. Berkeley's Memorial Stadium is the only location scheduled to stage large sporting events through the end of the year.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

