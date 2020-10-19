News

Archives | RSS

Monday, October 19, 2020

Monday's Briefing: Newsom says state will evaluate any potential federal vaccine; Schaaf responds to rise in violent crime

Berkeley removes 35 tons from homeless encampment

By Steven Tavares
Mon, Oct 19, 2020 at 4:00 AM

Email
Print
click to enlarge Gov. Gavin Newsom - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Gov. Gavin Newsom


News you don't want to miss for Oct. 19:

1. A California review board made up of 11 doctors and scientists will review any coronavirus vaccine approved by the federal government, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced, the Associated Press reports. The added precaution, though, could delay vaccination in the state.

2. Newsom also said Californians should not expect mass vaccinations to occur this year, despite President Trump's rosy rhetoric, KTVU reports. However, he wasn't specific about when they might occur next year.

3. In a public appearance on Sunday, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said the rise in violent crime follows stress and anxiety from the pandemic, KPIX reports. Schaaf also indicated some strategic changes to helping limit shootings is coming.

4. PG&E stumbled badly last year when it introduced power shutoffs in order to lower the possibility of wildfires. It's no wonder then, "among the hundreds of people who handled the blackouts from PG&E’s emergency operations center, only a handful had any training in the disaster response playbook that California has used for a generation, The Associated Press found."

5. Extremely low interest rates continue to fuel a buying spree for Bay Area single-family homes, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The median home price is now $1.06 million, despite the pandemic. $$

6. Thirty-five tons of debris was removed from a Berkeley homeless encampment on Monday, Berkeleyside reports. The encampment is located near Interstate 80 and University Avenue.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Oct 7, 2020
Sep 30, 2020
Sep 23, 2020

Sep 16, 2020
Sep 9, 2020
Sep 2, 2020
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2020

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation