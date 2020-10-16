Friday's Briefing: Red flag warning for East Bay hills extended to Saturday morning; Alameda County, teachers have testing plan for reopening schools
Former Coliseum JPA executive director pleads no contest to misdemeanor charge
By Steven Tavares
Fri, Oct 16, 2020 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Wikimedia Commons
-
Oakland hills.
News you don't want to miss for Oct. 16:
1. PG&E restored power to many customers in the East Bay hills on Thursday night following scheduled power shutoffs
, KTVU reports. A red flag warning, however, was extended for the East Bay hills in Alameda County through 8 a.m. on Saturday morning.
2. A proposal to prohibit homeless encampments near residential homes, businesses, schools, and parks is coming before the Oakland City Council on Tuesday evening
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
3. A weekend-long study on the spread of the coronavirus in Oakland's Fruitvale District showed Latinos and indigenous peoples had higher than average rates of positive antibody tests
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
4. The road for reopening public schools in Alameda County now includes a plan for testing teachers and staff
, KQED reports. Testing will be on-site, with results within 48 hours. The testing protocols follow an agreement with teachers unions.
5. The Trump administration initially denied federal disaster relief for last September's Northern California wildfires, but after Gov. Gavin Newsom made a phone to the president on Friday, the federal aid was approved
, NBC News
reports.
6. California's unemployment rate dropped a bit in September to 11 percent
, the Los Angeles Times
reports. The jobless rate was 11.2 percent in August. $$
7. Scott McKibben, the former executive director of the Oakland Coliseum Joint Powers Authority, accepted a plea deal after being accused of asking for a $50,000 fee from RingCentral to negotiate naming rights for the stadium
, KPIX reports.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
Tags: PG&E, Gavin Newsom, President Trump, federal disaster relief aid, wildfires, power shutoffs, red flag warning, East Bay hills, Oakland hills, Alameda County Board of Education, covid-19 testing, reopening schools, coronavirus, Scott McKibben, Oakland Coliseum Joint Powers Authority, misdemeanor, RingCentral, conflict of interest, unemployment rate, homeless encampments, Oakland City Council, ordinance, Latinos, indigenous peoples, Fruitvale District, Image