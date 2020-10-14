News

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Wednesday's Briefing: Amid wildfire warnings, EBRPD closes 10 parks; Triple shooting in East Oakland

By Steven Tavares
Wed, Oct 14, 2020 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Lake Chabot Regional Park in Castro Valley. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Wikimedia Commons
  • Lake Chabot Regional Park in Castro Valley.


News you don't want to miss for Oct. 14:

1. With a Red Flag warning set to come into effect tonight, East Bay Regional Park District officials closed 10 parks, KTVU reports. They includes parks in the Oakland hills, Berkeley, Richmond, and Castro Valley. The closures will extend through Friday.

2. Three were shot in East Oakland early Wednesday morning, among them, two are dead, KRON reports. The shootings occurred on the 1900 block of 84th Avenue.

3. Some health experts predict a vaccine could be ready for distribution in January, with health care workers possibly being first in line, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. $$

4. New polling shows the pandemic continues to create great anxiety among renters, the East Bay Times reports. One in five Bay Area residents said they do not have confidence they would be able to pay their rent or mortgage last month. $$

5. The case against the $1 bridge toll measure approved by Bay Area voters in 2018 is still alive after being put on hold by the California Supreme Court, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The question before the court is whether the threshold for passage should have been a two-thirds majority and not a simply majority. $$

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

