Tuesday's Briefing: Alameda County moves up to orange tier; Elementary schools can begin to reopen today
U.S. Supreme Court halts Census count
By Steven Tavares
Tue, Oct 13, 2020 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Wikimedia Commons
-
Just 20 private schools have filed reopening plans with Alameda County health officials.
News you don't want to miss for Oct. 13:
1. Alameda County moved up to the less restrictive orange tier on Tuesday
, KPIX reports. The new designation allows health officials the option to loosen restrictions on additional indoor activities. Alameda County's has flattened the curve over the past month following a surge that peaked in mid-August.
2. Elementary school classroom can reopen starting today, pending approval
, KRON reports. Twenty schools have filed reopening plans with the county. All are private schools.
3. The Alameda County Board of Supervisors appears poised to allow home cooks to sell their creations to the public
, the East Bay Times
reports. The new regulations are already legal, but small-time cooks have been eagerly waiting on the county to formally approve them. $$
4. Bay Area restaurants will have to wait another year to receive prestigious Michelin stars
, Eater
reports. Due to shelter in place orders in the state, most restaurants have been closed or operating with limited capacity since March.
5. The Sierra Club and other environmentalist groups filed a lawsuit in Contra Costa County Superior Court to block the approval of 1,450 housing units at Point Molate in Richmond
, the East Bay Times
reports. The lawsuit argues the city failed to provide an adequate environment impact report for the project. $$
6. "The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted a request from the Trump administration to halt the census count while an appeal plays out over a lower court's order that it continue,"
CNN reports.
7. Billy Beane, the noted A's general manager who mastered the art of identifying and leveraging overlooked talent, known as "Moneyball," is leaving the team for new opportunities in European soccer
, Sports Illustrated
reports. Under Beane's direction, the A's never came close to winning a title.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
Tags: U.S. Census, U.S. Supreme Court, Alameda County, home cooks, ordinance, Alameda County Board of Supervisors, covid-19, coronavirus, pandemic, elementary schools, classrooms reopen, health officials, Michelin stars, restaurants, orange tier, indoor dining, Billy Beane, Moneyball, Oakland A's, Richmond, Point Molate, housing development, lawsuit, Image