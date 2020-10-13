News

click to enlarge Severe fire weather could prompt PG&E power shutoffs could occur starting at 8pm Wednesday in the Oakland Hills east of Piedmont, in southeast Fremont near Calaveras Road and northern Livermore by Vasco Road, according to county officials.

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

East Bay could see PG&E power shutoffs this week due to severe fire weather

By Express staff and contributors
Tue, Oct 13, 2020 at 3:44 PM

The power shutoffs that made the fall of 2019 miserable for so many could make a return this week, as severe fire weather could prompt PG&E to pre-emptively cut power to homes and businesses in Alameda County.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning from 5am Wednesday to 11am Friday due to high winds and dry conditions, with the East Bay Hills facing the greatest threat in elevations above 1,000 feat.

“These winds will combine with critically low humidity resulting in critical fire weather conditions,” officials said. “In these conditions, any ongoing fires or new fires will have the potential to rapidly spread.”

