Monday's Briefing: Joe Morgan, one of Oakland's greatest athletes, dies at 77; High winds could trigger PG&E shutoffs in Oakland hills
Gas leak leads to evacuations in East Oakland
By Steven Tavares
Mon, Oct 12, 2020 at 4:00 AM
Joe Morgan attended Castlemont High School in Oakland before a long career in baseball. He later returned home to play his final year before retirement with the Oakland A's.
News you don't want to miss for Oct. 12:
1. Joe Morgan, one of baseball's greatest second basemen and an Oakland native, died on Monday
, SFGate
reports. He was 77. Morgan played notably for the Cincinnati Reds during the 1970s and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1990. Morgan later made several attempts to purchase the A's.
2. High winds and warm weather forecast for the middle of this week has put the Oakland hills and North Bay on the list of potential PG&E power shutoffs due to increased risk of wildfires
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
3. A gas leak in East Oakland this morning triggered an evacuation of the neighborhood around 39th Avenue and Bayo Street
, the East Bay Times
reports. East Bay MUD was doing work in the area when it accidentally damaged a PG&E gas pipe. $$
4. "Captain Cal, the badly burned mountain lion cub being nursed back to health at the Oakland Zoo, now has two female companions,"
the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. The cubs were rescued from the Zoog Fire in Shasta County. $$
5. Police arrested a man suspected of tying a noose to a tree branch at the Berkeley marina on Saturday
, the Associated Press
reports. The suspect fled the scene after someone approached him.
6. The California Republican Party placed illegal ballot drop-off boxes in three Southern California counties
, the Associated Press
reports. The state GOP claims the drop-off boxes is akin to "ballot harvesting."
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
