Friday's Briefing: Moms 4 Housing property is sold, will become homeless housing; Bernie Sanders weighs-in on East Bay races
A's lose
By Steven Tavares
Fri, Oct 9, 2020 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Steven Tavares
-
Moms 4 Housing activists making their case to Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf in January at City Hall.
News you don't want to miss for Oct. 9:
1. The Oakland home on Magnolia Street that became the epicenter of the city's housing crisis was sold to a community land trust for $587,500
, the East Bay Times
reports. Housing activists illegally occupied the home for two months earlier this year to highlight corporate speculators purchasing valuable housing units in Oakland and the region. The property will be become transitional housing for homeless mothers and their children. $$
2. A group of unnamed investors hoping to become owners of the National Football League's first Black-owned franchise said on Friday that have offered to purchase Oakland's half of the 155-acre Coliseum property for $92 million
, KTVU reports. Earlier this week, Alameda County finalized the sale of the other half of the property to the Oakland Athletics for $85 million.
3. A few East Bay candidates felt the Bern on Thursday. Sen. Bernie Sanders released a short list of endorsements for California candidates in state and local races, including three progressive upstarts in Hayward
, the East Bay Citizen
reports. Oakland council candidate Carroll Fife, Berkeley Councilmember Cheryl Davila, and AC Transit Board of Directors candidate Jovanka Beckles also received Sanders' backing.
4. "A Trump administration official leading the response to the coronavirus pandemic says the U.S. can expect delivery of a vaccine starting in January 2021, despite statements from the president that inoculations could begin this month
", ABC News
reports.
5. The A's were eliminated from the playoffs on Thursday after a 11-6 drubbing by the Houston Astros. The team looks ahead to next spring (hopefully with fans in the stands) and the possibility that free-agent shortstop and Berkeley native Marcus Semien may not be back with the team
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
