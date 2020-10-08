Thursday, October 8, 2020
Thursday's Briefing: Schaaf wants Oakland schools to reopen in January; Bill to allow safe injection sites in Oakland, SF to be introduced
Prince Harry dons masks created by Oakland designer
By Steven Tavares
Thu, Oct 8, 2020 at 4:00 AM
Mayor Libby Schaaf has two children in Oakland public schools.
News you don't want to miss for Oct. 8:
1. Mayor Libby Schaaf wants Oakland public schools to reopen in January
, she told KTVU. Oakland school teachers, however, have resisted the idea out of fear for the health and safety of themselves and students.
2. San Francisco state Sen. Scott Wiener plans to introduce a bill allowing safe drug injection sites in The City and Oakland
, ABC7 reports. Wiener introduced a similar last year.
3. "A Washington, D.C. man has been charged with wire fraud in connection to a fraudulent crowd-funding account he allegedly set up to raise money for the funeral of a federal security guard who was shot to death in Oakland in May,"
the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
4. Rain is no longer in the forecast this weekend, but expect some sweater weather as temperatures cool
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. A weakened tropical storm had originally been forecast earlier in the week to bring precipitation to the Bay Area. $$
5. Prince Harry was seen last weekend wearing a designer mask created by Oakland artist Taylor Jay
, KTVU reports.
6. The A's rallied on Wednesday to beat the Houston Astros, 9-7, forcing a Game 4 in the American League Division Series
, the Mercury News
reports. The A's trail the Astros two games to one in the five-game series.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
