Monday, October 5, 2020

Monday's Briefing: Alameda County DA will reopen Oscar Grant case; Newsom nominates gay Oakland resident to state Supreme Court

Mountain lion cub burned in wildfires being treated at Oakland Zoo

By Steven Tavares
Mon, Oct 5, 2020 at 4:00 AM

Oscar Grant's family members held a press conference on Monday at the Fruitvale BART station urging for the reopening of the case involving his death.
  • File photo
  • Oscar Grant's family members held a press conference on Monday at the Fruitvale BART station urging for the reopening of the case involving his death.


News you don't want to miss for Oct. 5:

1. Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley will reopen the investigation into the death of Oscar Grant by BART police officers in 2009, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The announcement comes after O'Malley surprised many this summer whe her office, for the first time ever, charged a police officer involved in a fatal shooting. $$

2. Gov. Gavin Newsom nominated Judge Martin Jenkins, an Oakland resident, to the California Supreme Court, KPIX reports. Jenkins would be the first openly gay justice in state history. He will replace retiring Associate Justice Ming Chin.

3. Elementary schools in Alameda may be allowed to open on Oct. 13, KPIX reports. That is, if the county maintains its red tier status. Gyms could also open as soon as next week, but at 10 percent capacity.

4. Alameda County no longer has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the Bay Area after it was surpassed by Santa Clara County on Monday, the East Bay Times reports. Alameda County has reported 21,746 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since March, along with 225 deaths. $$

5. A mountain lion cub that suffered serious burns at the Zogg Fire in Shasta County, is being treated at the Oakland Zoo, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

