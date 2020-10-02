Friday's Briefing: Auditor finds Oakland Fire is moving too slowly with Ghost Ship reforms; Increase in Oakland homicides may be tied to pandemic
A's finally win a playoff series
By Steven Tavares
Fri, Oct 2, 2020 at 4:00 AM
File photo
Oakland City Auditor Courtney Ruby.
News you don't want to miss for Oct. 2:
1. In the aftermath of the Ghost Ship warehouse fire, the Oakland Fire Department has been slow in enacting reforms, according to a new city audit
, KPIX reports. “Unfortunately, the audit found that OFD has been slow to learn from the past and critical works remains to be done,” Oakland City Auditor Courtney Ruby said.
2. Berkeley planning commissioners moved forward a plan that encourages 100 percent affordable housing for the proposed Adeline Corridor Specific Plan at the Ashby BART station
, Berkeleyside
reports.
3. Bay Area residents reacted to news of President Trump testing positive for the coronavirus with disbelief, concern, and judgment
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Utah Sen. Mike Lee have tested positive. Vice President Mike Pence and Joe Biden, who was with Trump at Tuesday's debate, have tested negative. $$
4. The number of homicides in Oakland this year are already outpacing final totals from each of the past three years
, the East Bay Times
reports. One reason for the increase in homicides may result from the pandemic, police said. $$
5. AirBNB will block one-night rentals over the Halloween weekend following the deadly shooting last year at an unauthorized rental in Orinda used for a large Halloween party.
, KPIX reports.
6. As the Glass Fire in the North Bay continues to burn and potentially dangerous weather conditions coming this weekend, an extended forecast is modeling stormy skies sometime around the end of the next week
, the Los Angeles Times
reports.
7. The A's advanced to the American League Division Series on Thursday after beating the White Sox, 6-4, at the Coliseum
, ESPN reports. It's the first time the A's have won a playoff series since 2006. They will face America's most hated baseball team, the Houston Astros, who were accused of cheating to win the 2017 World Series.
