Monday, September 28, 2020

Monday's Briefing: Unions announce five-day strike against Alameda Health System hospitals; Wildfires bring a return of smoky air

A's will play Chicago in playoff series

By Steven Tavares
Mon, Sep 28, 2020 at 4:00 AM

Nurses and other health care workers picketing at San Leandro Hospital, a health care facility operated by Alameda Health System.
  SEIU Local 1021
  • Nurses and other health care workers picketing at San Leandro Hospital, a health care facility operated by Alameda Health System.


News you don't want to miss for Sept. 28:

1. Nurses and hospital workers at Alameda Health System have authorized a five-day strike starting on Oct. 7 over staffing and safety issues, Becker's Hospital Review reports. The unions planning to stage the strike are SEIU Local 1021, California Nurses Association, and ILWU Local 6.

2. Wildfires in the Napa Valley quickly spread on Sunday aided by strong winds and dry vegetation, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Hints of smoky air arrived in the Greater Bay Area on Sunday night. Expect air quality to again be poor over the next few days..

3. California public officials warned on Friday that a surge in coronavirus hospitalizations could spike in October, the Associated Press reports. Large gatherings and a loosening of health orders may fuel the potential increase.

4. BART shut down the Bay Fair station in San Leandro on Saturday evening, KRON reports. Police believed a plan was afoot to loot Bay Fair Mall. A similar crime spree at the mall and the city's auto row occurred in late May.

5. The A's playoff opponent is set. The local nine will begin a three-game playoff series on Tuesday afternoon against the Chicago White Sox, Yahoo! Sports reports. All games in the best-of-three series will be played at the Coliseum.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

