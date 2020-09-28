Monday's Briefing: Unions announce five-day strike against Alameda Health System hospitals; Wildfires bring a return of smoky air
A's will play Chicago in playoff series
By Steven Tavares
Mon, Sep 28, 2020 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
SEIU Local 1021
-
Nurses and other health care workers picketing at San Leandro Hospital, a health care facility operated by Alameda Health System.
News you don't want to miss for Sept. 28:
1. Nurses and hospital workers at Alameda Health System have authorized a five-day strike starting on Oct. 7 over staffing and safety issues
, Becker's Hospital Review
reports. The unions planning to stage the strike are SEIU Local 1021, California Nurses Association, and ILWU Local 6.
2. Wildfires in the Napa Valley quickly spread on Sunday aided by strong winds and dry vegetation
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. Hints of smoky air arrived in the Greater Bay Area on Sunday night. Expect air quality to again be poor over the next few days.
.
3. California public officials warned on Friday that a surge in coronavirus hospitalizations could spike in October
, the Associated Press
reports. Large gatherings and a loosening of health orders may fuel the potential increase.
4. BART shut down the Bay Fair station in San Leandro on Saturday evening
, KRON reports. Police believed a plan was afoot to loot Bay Fair Mall. A similar crime spree at the mall and the city's auto row occurred in late May.
5. The A's playoff opponent is set. The local nine will begin a three-game playoff series on Tuesday afternoon against the Chicago White Sox
, Yahoo! Sports
reports. All games in the best-of-three series will be played at the Coliseum.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
Tags: California Nurses Association, strike, Alameda Health System, SEIU Local 1021, Highland Hospital, San Leandro Hospital, Oakland Athletics, White Sox, playoffs, Coliseum, covid-19, coronavirus, hospitalizations, wildfires, Shady Fire, Glass Fire, Napa Valley, air quality, smoky air, San Leandro, BART, Bay Fair station, shut down, Image