click to enlarge National Weather Service officials issued a Red Flag warning for Alameda County from Saturday night through Monday morning.

Friday, September 25, 2020

Dangerous fire weather expected this weekend in Alameda County

By Express staff and contributors
Fri, Sep 25, 2020 at 12:22 PM

Severe weather conditions this weekend could lead to dangerous fires across Alameda County, officials said Friday.


A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 9pm Saturday to 8am Monday due to high winds and dry conditions, according to the National Weather Service. Threats will be highest in elevations above 1,000 feet across these region, particularly in the East Bay Hills. 


"A Red Flag Warning is now in effect from Saturday night through Monday morning as breezy to locally gusty offshore winds develop over the North Bay Mountains and East Bay Hills/Interior Valleys," NWS officials said. "These winds will combine with critically low humidity resulting in critical fire weather conditions. In these conditions, any ongoing fires or new fires will have the potential to rapidly spread."

