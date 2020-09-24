Thursday's Briefing: Bay Bridge demonstration planned this evening for Breonna Taylor; CoCo DA will no longer charge low-level drug cases

By Steven Tavares
Thu, Sep 24, 2020 at 4:09 PM
Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by Louisville police officers last March. The shooting became yet another flash point in the national reckoning over race and police accountability.
1. Activists in Oakland spoke out on Thursday morning against a grand jury's decision not to charge Louisville, Ky. police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor
, the East Bay Times
reports. A few hundred people also held demonstrations last night in Oakland last night. $$
2. Demonstrators also plan to protest the Breonna Taylor shooting by caravaning on the Bay Bridge in an effort to slow the evening commute around 5 p.m. today
, KPIX reports.
3. Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton announced her office will no longer charge low-level drug procession crimes
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. The effort hopes to give the courts an opportunity to clear its backlog of cases. $$
4. A pair of negative stories were published on Thursday that suggest Sen. Dianne Feinstein's era in Washington is nearing its end. Some Democrats are worried Feinstein's apparent feebleness could be a detriment during upcoming Supreme Court confirmation hearings
, Politico
reports. Feinstein is 87 and there is no shortage of California Democrats who covet her seat.
5. Meanwhile, Feinstein's husband, Richard Blum, is one of the U.C. regents who wrote recommendations for well-heeled students to gain admission to Cal
, the San Francisco Chronicle
. A state audit found at least 55 U.C. Berkeley students received admissions over the past six years due to their connections. $$
6. Here's a fact that underscores the sheer devastation Bay Area restaurants have faced due to the pandemic. The San Francisco Chronicle's Top 100 Bay Area restaurants includes 12 eateries that are closed, some permanently
.
