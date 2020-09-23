News

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Wednesday's Briefing: California will say goodbye to gas-powered cars in 2035; Berkeley bans candy, soda at checkout stands

Potential wildfire danger could return this weekend

By Steven Tavares
Wed, Sep 23, 2020 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge The gas-powered car's days are numbered in California after Gov. Gavin Newson signed an executive order on Wednesday banning their sales starting in 2035. - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • The gas-powered car's days are numbered in California after Gov. Gavin Newson signed an executive order on Wednesday banning their sales starting in 2035.


News you don't want to miss for Sept. 23:

1. Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on Wednesday that will ban the sale of gas-powered automobiles starting in 2035, SFGate reports. In perhaps a bigger development, Newsom asked state legislators to deliver him a bill next year to ban fracking in the state.

2. Berkeley approved an ordinance on Tuesday that will prohibit grocery stores larger than 2,500 square feet from displaying candy and soda at checkout lines, SFGate reports.

3. It's seems pretty obvious to those in the East Bay who are witnessing the permanent closure of so many favorites restaurants and local businesses, but there is data showing the pandemic is fueling some of the highest rates of businesses closures in the nation, the East Bay Times reports. About 8,300 have temporarily closed recently, including 3,800 that have permanently closed their doors. $$

4. Vote-by-mail ballots for the November elections will be mailed on Oct. 1. But a new study finds young voters using vote-by-mail ballots tend to have the high rates of being rejected, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. This year, all Alameda County voters will receive vote-by-mail ballots due to the pandemic. $$

5. The East Bay has enjoyed clear blue skies and fresh air for an extended amount of time, but a heat wave and strong winds forecast for the weekend should be put everyone of alert for the potential return of wildfires and PG&E power shutoffs, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. $$

6. So many East Bay jurisdictions, struggling with expected budget shortfalls due to the coronavirus, are praying for passage of Proposition 15, the state ballot measure to tax commericial properties based on their market-rate value. A new poll finds Prop. 15 hovering near passage with 49 percent support, the Los Angeles Times reports. Polling last week returned a similar result. $$

7. Following an accusation by a priest that Oakland Bishop Michael Barber is a racist, the Catholic Diocese announced the formation of a racial justice task force, ABC7 reports.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

