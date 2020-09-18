Friday, September 18, 2020
Friday's Briefing: Bay Area median home prices continue to soar; California's unemployment rate dips to 11.4 percent
Pac-12 may reverse itself and open college football season next month
The median price for an existing single-family home in the Bay Area is now $1.068 million.
News you don't want to miss for Sept. 18:
1. This terrible year isn't dampening the housing market in the Bay Area. The median price of a single-family home in the Bay Area increased by 1.7 percent, hitting a record high of $1,068,000
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
2. California's unemployment rate dipped again to 11.4 percent in August, down from 13.5 percent the prior month
, the East Bay Times
reports. The state added 101,900 jobs last month, but 21 million remain jobless. The East Bay added 9,900 new jobs, according to the jobs reports. $$
3. "The Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, managed by the University of California but federally funded, has suspended its employees’ diversity training program by order of the Trump administration,”
the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
4. A movement to rename Vollmer Peak at Tilden Park has the support of the Berkeley City Council
, Berkeleyside
reports. Calls for the change is due to August Vollmer, Berkeley's first police chief and East Bay Regional Park District co-founder, once supported eugenics.
5. Amid signs of an revolt by some local college football players who worried about the risks of playing during the pandemic, the Pac-12 Conference, which includes Cal and Stanford, may reverse its decision last month to postpone the season until next year
, Sports Illustrated
reports. The Pac-12 is eyeing Oct. 31 for kickoff of the new season.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
