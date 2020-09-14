Monday's Briefing: Oakland police union endorses Measure S1; Biden, Trump weigh in on wildfires
A's Matt Chapman is out for the season
By Steven Tavares
Mon, Sep 14, 2020 at 4:00 AM
-
Oakland POA
-
Oakland POA President Barry Donelan.
News you don't want to miss for Sept. 14:
1. In a sign the Black Lives Matter movement for police accountability is making significant inroads. The Oakland Police Officer Association, the union representing police officers, is endorsing Measure S1, the ballot measure this fall to strengthen the Oakland Police Commission
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
2. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden labeled President Trump a "climate arsonist," Axios
reports. Biden made the remarks during a speech on Monday highlighting the wildfires in Northern California and the west coast. Trump arrived in Sacramento this morning to also address the California wildfires.
3. Over the past six months, the coronavirus has stopped riders from taking BART. On Sunday, a system-wide computer glitch shut down BART, leaving weekend riders seeking other transit options
, the East Bay Times
reports. $$
4. The Trump adminstration's restriction on visas is affecting Napa's wine industry
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. The annual influx of interns from other countries for the fall harvest in the Napa Valley has been reduced to zero. $$
5. In a blow to the A's title hopes, slugger Matt Chapman is out for the remainder of the season after undergoing hip surgery
, CBS Sports
reports. The A's signed free-agent third baseman Jake Lamb on Monday.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
