Friday, September 11, 2020
East Bay is suffering through extremely poor air quality due to wildfires; Tribune Tavern is closing
Former Cal stars make big moves
By Steven Tavares
Fri, Sep 11, 2020 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
File photo
-
Tribune Tavern owner Chris Pastena is closing down the downtown Oakland eatery.
News you don't want to miss for Sept. 11:
1. The East Bay and San Francisco is experienced extremely poor air quality due to the wildfires in Northern California
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. A Spare the Air alert has been issued through Monday, making it 28 straight days the declaration has been issued. That's twice as long as the previous record. $$
2. Gov. Gavin Newsom voiced frustration over the wildfires that seem to rage every year, threaten lives and homes, and choke the skies with toxic ash
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. "This a climate damn emergency. This is real and it’s happening. This is the perfect storm,” Newsom said on Friday. $$
3. Add the Tribune Tavern to the list of restaurant closures in Oakland. The restaurant's owner and the building's landlord failed to come to terms on how much rent should be paid during the shelter in place
, Berkeleyside
reports.
4. The Cal State University system will continue holding distance-learning classes online through the spring semester
, KTVU reports.
5. Former Cal women's soccer star Alex Morgan is moving to Tottenham in the women's English Premier League
, SFGate
reports. Meanwhile, former Cal baseball player Daulton Jefferies was called up by the A's to pitch in a doubleheader this weekend in Texas
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
