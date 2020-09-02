Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Wednesday's Briefing: Alameda will fine you if don't wear a mask; Alameda County deputy denies racial bias toward NBA executive
United Airlines to layoff more than 3,000 Bay Area employees
By Steven Tavares
Wed, Sep 2, 2020 at 4:00 AM
News you don't want to miss for Sept. 2:
1. Alameda will begin issuing citations to individuals and local businesses who fail to wear a mask or adhere to social distancing protocols
, the East Bay Citizen
reports. The Alameda City Council approved the ordinance on Tuesday night. City staff said fines starting at $250 for a first offense will hopefully provide a deterrent for repeated violations of the public health order.
2. Following a surge in covid-19 cases in California starting in mid-July, the number of new confirmed cases has steadily dropped to levels not seen since last June
, the East Bay Times
reports.
3. Distance-learning at Oakland schools has led district administrators to scramble to fix a raft of Information Technology issues, ranging from problems with laptops to WiFi connectivity
, KQED reports.
4. In a court filing, attorneys for Alan Strickland, the Alameda County Sheriff's deputy involved in an altercation with a Toronto Raptors executive at Oracle Arena last year, denies any racial bias in the incident and alleges Masai Ujiri, the Raptors general manager, filed a countersuit in order to capitalize on racial tensions
, the Washington Post
reports.
5. United Airlines plans to layoff 3,246 employees in the Bay Area
, SFGate
reports. The entire airlines industry is struggling mightily during the pandemic. United plans to layoff more than 16,000 employees across the country.
