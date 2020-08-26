Wednesday's Briefing: Positive covid-19 case in state Senate could stifle key legislation; SCU Lightning Complex fires gaining containment
East Bay developer files suit against new regional park
By Steven Tavares
Wed, Aug 26, 2020 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Twitter: @AsmBillQuirk
-
Hayward Assemblymember Bill Quirk earlier this week in Sacramento wearing multiple masks as protection against the coronavirus.
News you don't want to miss for Aug. 26:
1. A positive covid-19 test has shut down the California Senate on Wednesday and it could not have come at a worst time
, the Los Angeles Times
reports. That's because the legislative year is set to end on Aug. 31. The postponement could potentially leave a number of important bills on the table. As of noon, the state Assembly intends to meet later today.$$
2. Firefighters are beginning to gain the upper hand against the SCU, LNU, and CZU Lightning Complex fires
, KPIX reports. The SCU Lightning Complex fires burning in Santa Clara, Alameda, and Contra Costa Counties is now 25 percent contained.
3. The poor air quality due to the panoply of wildfires surrounding the East Bay is improving
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. The air in Oakland, San Leandro areas has returned to good levels since Tuesday afternoon as the wildfires are being slowly contained, along with cooler local temperatures.
4. Contra Costa County will loosen some of its shelter in place orders this Friday
, the East Bay Times
reports. "The new order, which Contra Costa County Health Services officials said goes into effect Friday, will allow nail salons and massage studios to begin operating outdoors. Gyms and fitness centers also will be cleared to resume doing outside business." Alameda County will allow barbershops, hair and nail salons, and water parks to reopen outdoors on Friday.
5. The developer behind a 1,500 single-family homes project in Pittsburg is suing the East Bay Regional Park District in order to block a proposed regional park slated for the nearby former Concord Naval Weapons Station
, SFGate
reports.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
Tags: Bill Quirk, state Senate, state Assembly, covid-19, positive test, shutdown, legislation, Pittsburg, developer, lawsuit, East Bay Regional Park District, Concord Naval Weapons Station, new regional park, SCU Lightning Complex, containment, wildfires, air quality, Contra Costa County, loosening, shelter in place orders, massages, gyms, outdoors, Image