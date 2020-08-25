Tuesday's Briefing: Alameda County to allow barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, swimming pools to reopen outdoors
Squaw Valley will change its name
By Steven Tavares
Tue, Aug 25, 2020 at 4:00 AM
Alameda County will allow barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, waxing services to conduct business outdoors, starting this Friday.
News you don't want to miss for Aug. 25:
1. Firefighters battling the SCU Lightning Complex fires that are ravaging five counties, including Eastern Alameda County, are holding the blaze at bay
, KTVU reports. The fire is the largest currently burning in the state at more than 363,000 acres. It remains only 15 percent contained.
2. Starting Friday, Alameda County residents can begin taming their unruly hair and chipped nails, albeit in an outdoor setting
, the East Bay Times
reports. Alameda County health officials will allow barbershops, hair salons and nail salons to reopen outdoors, in addition to water parks and outdoor swimming pools. $$
3. Some Bay Area schools were further stymied after Zoom was down on Monday morning for a few hours and affecting classroom instruction
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
4. Buckle up, Oakland. President Trump is likely to use Oakland and the Democratic-controlled California as a punching bag this week at the Republican National Convention
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
5. Squaw Valley will have a new name next year
, SFGate
reports. The resort, which hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics, has faced years of criticism over its name, which is a sexist slur against Native American women.
