News

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Tuesday's Briefing: Alameda County to allow barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, swimming pools to reopen outdoors

Squaw Valley will change its name

By Steven Tavares
Tue, Aug 25, 2020 at 4:00 AM

Email
Print
click to enlarge Alameda County will allow barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, waxing services to conduct business outdoors, starting this Friday. - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Alameda County will allow barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, waxing services to conduct business outdoors, starting this Friday.


News you don't want to miss for Aug. 25:

1. Firefighters battling the SCU Lightning Complex fires that are ravaging five counties, including Eastern Alameda County, are holding the blaze at bay, KTVU reports. The fire is the largest currently burning in the state at more than 363,000 acres. It remains only 15 percent contained.

2. Starting Friday, Alameda County residents can begin taming their unruly hair and chipped nails, albeit in an outdoor setting, the East Bay Times reports. Alameda County health officials will allow barbershops, hair salons and nail salons to reopen outdoors, in addition to water parks and outdoor swimming pools. $$

3. Some Bay Area schools were further stymied after Zoom was down on Monday morning for a few hours and affecting classroom instruction, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. $$

4. Buckle up, Oakland. President Trump is likely to use Oakland and the Democratic-controlled California as a punching bag this week at the Republican National Convention, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. $$

5. Squaw Valley will have a new name next year, SFGate reports. The resort, which hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics, has faced years of criticism over its name, which is a sexist slur against Native American women.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Aug 12, 2020
Aug 5, 2020
Jul 29, 2020

Jul 22, 2020
Jul 15, 2020
Jul 8, 2020
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2020

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation