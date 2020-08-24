Monday, August 24, 2020
Monday's Briefing: Lightning did not strike twice, giving a reprieve for firefighters; Livermore has worst air quality in the Bay Area
Alameda County DA employees told to quarantine
By Steven Tavares
Mon, Aug 24, 2020 at 4:00 AM
Smoke lingering over downtown Oakland on Monday and blotting out the entire San Francisco skyline
News you don't want to miss for Aug. 24:
1. Lightning forecast for Sunday failed to materialize, giving firefighters a sigh of relief as the three large-scale Northern California fires continue to burn
, the East Bay Times
reports. $$
2. Oakland Fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in the Oakland hills on Sunday morning
, the East Bay Times
reports. The home on Leimart Boulevard sustained an estimated $300,000 in damage from the blaze.
3. Although the air quality in Oakland and neighboring cities is quite unhealthy, residents in Livermore and most of east county are suffering from the worst air quality measured in the Bay Area since the spate of fires started a week ago
, SFGate
reports.
4. An employee at the Alameda County District Attorney's office tested positive for covid-19
, the East Bay Times
reports. Employees have been told to quarantine. $$
5. Scott Peterson's 2004 death penalty sentence was overturned by the California Supreme Court
, CNN reports. The court faulted the dismissal of a juror for stating opposition to the death penalty. Peterson was found guilty of murdering his wife and unborn child in a trial that titillated the public. Both victims were found in the waters near the Berkeley Marina.
6. Fishermen rejoice! Due to the pandemic there has been fewer anglers on the water this summer, which means the upcoming salmon season is a bounty waiting to happen, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
