Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Wednesday's Briefing: Former Oakland police chief files whistleblower suit; Video shows Alameda County deputy was not assaulted by NBA executive

Warriors ordered to pay Oracle Arena debt

By Steven Tavares
Wed, Aug 19, 2020 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Former Oakland police chief Anne Kirkpatrick was fired in February. During her tenure she clashed with the newly-created Oakland Police Commission. - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Former Oakland police chief Anne Kirkpatrick was fired in February. During her tenure she clashed with the newly-created Oakland Police Commission.


News you don't want to miss for Aug. 19:

1. "Former Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick filed a federal whistleblower lawsuit against the city on Wednesday, claiming she was fired in retaliation for exposing corruption and abuse of power in the police commission," the East Bay Times reports. Kirkpatrick was fired in February. $$

2. Harry Hu, the disgraced former Oakland cop and Alameda County District Attorney inspector, was sentenced to 30 days in federal prison for accepting bribes and providing protection for a suspect, the East Bay Times reports.

3. The East Bay skies are smoky today as wildfires caused by last weekend's lightning strikes continue to burn, ABC7 reports. Those sensitive to poor air quality are advised to stay indoors. Tonight's A's game at the Oakland Coliseum may be postponed due to smoke from the wildfires, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. $$

4. The Golden State Warriors must pay its longstanding share of Oracle Arena construction debt, a state appellate court ruled on Tuesday, according to the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The team moved to San Francisco and left Oakland and Alameda County on the hook for the roughly $49 million in remaining debt. $$

5. Video shows an Alameda County Sheriff's deputy may have been the aggressor in a confrontation with an executive of the Toronto Raptors following an NBA Finals game in 2019, ESPN reports. The deputy had previously alleged he was assaulted by Raptors GM Masai Ujiri at Oracle Arena.

6. Joe Biden officially became the Democratic nominee for president on Tuesday. East Bay Rep. Barbara Lee and Los Angeles Supervisor Hilda Solis announced California's 263 delegates for Biden from a beach in Los Angeles County, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Sen. Bernie Sanders received 231 delegates from the state. $$

