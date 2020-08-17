Monday's Briefing: Mother Nature comes down hard on the East Bay; Massive sewage spill in the Oakland-Alameda Estuary
A's sweep the Giants; gain best record in baseball
By Steven Tavares
Mon, Aug 17, 2020 at 4:00 AM
News you don't want to miss for Aug. 17:
1. The heat wave that continued on Monday triggered power outages over the weekend that may continue through today
, SFGate
reports. Rolling power outages due to the extreme heat could affect residents in San Francisco and Contra Costa Counties, PG&E said. City of Alameda residents, who have their own power company, were also warned of outages today.
2. An almost unprecedented thunder and lightning show, at least for its duration, on Sunday morning could give Bay Area rsidents an encore on Monday, although it has yet to materialize
, ABC7 reports.
3. Several fires in the East Bay, however, may be linked to thunderstorm, in addition, to the hot weather. Fires in Brentwood and Sunol are continuing to grow
, the East Bay Times
reports.
4. A former chief of staff at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said President Trump once attempted to cut off federal aid for California wildfire victims because it's a blue state
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
5. "East Bay water managers released about 50,000 gallons of sewage into the estuary between Oakland and Alameda on Saturday morning after a power failure caused equipment to fail at a wastewater treatment plant,"
the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. Swimming in the estuary is not advisable until further testing is done on the water quality, East Bay Municipal Utilities District said. $$
6. The A's delivered possibly the biggest beat down of their Bay Area rivals since the 1989 World Series. The A's swept the Giants over the weekend in a series that included two epic ninth inning comebacks by the A's and a 15-3 rout on Sunday
, the Associated Press
reports. At 16-6, the A's have the best record in the baseball.
