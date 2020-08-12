Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Wednesday's Briefing: OUSD, teachers union reach tentative agreement; Salesforce donates $9 million to Oakland schools
Arrest made in suspected arson at a Berkeley synagogue
By Steven Tavares
Wed, Aug 12, 2020 at 1:05 PM
Oakland students headed back to school on Monday.
News you don't want to miss for Aug. 12:
1. A tentative deal between the Oakland Unified School District and the teachers union was announced late Wednesday morning
, KRON reports. Details of the agreement have not yet been disclosed, but involved the question of protocols for distance-learning. The first day of school in Oakland was Monday.
2. With the most uncertain of school years underway, Salesforce announced a $9 million donation to the Oakland Unified School District
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. The Bay Area tech firm also gave $9 million to San Francisco schools. $$
3. Five people in Oakland have been fatally shot over the past five days
, SFGate
reports. A total of six have been shot and killed since Aug. 1.
4. "A woman was arrested for allegedly setting a plastic trash can on fire at the rear of a Jewish synagogue in Berkeley, police said Monday,"
the Bay City News
reports. Recall that a Black church in Berkeley was the victim of arson two weeks ago.
5. Kaiser Permanente sites in Santa Clara and Sacramento Counties began administering a potential covid-19 vaccine
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. About 1,400 volunteers will receive the trial vaccine produced by Pfizer and the German firm BioNTech. $$
6. Gerald, the jerky turkey who has been terrorizing the Grand Lake neighborhood of Oakland, remains a fugitive
, the East Bay Times
reports. $$
