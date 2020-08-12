News

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Wednesday's Briefing: OUSD, teachers union reach tentative agreement; Salesforce donates $9 million to Oakland schools

Arrest made in suspected arson at a Berkeley synagogue

By Steven Tavares
Wed, Aug 12, 2020 at 1:05 PM

click to enlarge Oakland students headed back to school on Monday. - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Oakland students headed back to school on Monday.


News you don't want to miss for Aug. 12:

1. A tentative deal between the Oakland Unified School District and the teachers union was announced late Wednesday morning, KRON reports. Details of the agreement have not yet been disclosed, but involved the question of protocols for distance-learning. The first day of school in Oakland was Monday.

2. With the most uncertain of school years underway, Salesforce announced a $9 million donation to the Oakland Unified School District, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The Bay Area tech firm also gave $9 million to San Francisco schools. $$

3. Five people in Oakland have been fatally shot over the past five days, SFGate reports. A total of six have been shot and killed since Aug. 1.

4. "A woman was arrested for allegedly setting a plastic trash can on fire at the rear of a Jewish synagogue in Berkeley, police said Monday," the Bay City News reports. Recall that a Black church in Berkeley was the victim of arson two weeks ago.

5. Kaiser Permanente sites in Santa Clara and Sacramento Counties began administering a potential covid-19 vaccine, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. About 1,400 volunteers will receive the trial vaccine produced by Pfizer and the German firm BioNTech. $$

6. Gerald, the jerky turkey who has been terrorizing the Grand Lake neighborhood of Oakland, remains a fugitive, the East Bay Times reports. $$

