Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Tuesday's Briefing: Kamala Harris, Oakland native, is Joe Biden's running mate; San Leandro police chief makes carjacking arrest

Some progressives want Alameda County Dems to oppose A's Coliseum deal

By Steven Tavares
Tue, Aug 11, 2020 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Sen. Kamala Harris was born in Oakland, raised in Berkeley, and spent four years as an Alameda County prosecutor. - HARRIS SENATE OFFICE
  • Harris senate office
  • Sen. Kamala Harris was born in Oakland, raised in Berkeley, and spent four years as an Alameda County prosecutor.


News you don't want to miss for Aug. 11:

1. Sen. Kamala Harris is Joe Biden's vice-presidential nominee, the Washington Post reports. The selection brings a decidedly Bay Area flavor to the national ticket. Harris spent her formative years in the East Bay, and served in district attorney's offices in Alameda County and San Francisco before becoming state attorney general. $$

2. Berkeleyside peers into Harris' years growing up in Berkeley and attending Thousand Oaks Elementary.

3. Oakland's civic integrity could come under attack with Harris, a self-proclaimed "daughter of Oakland" facing off against President Trump, the East Bay Times reports. Harris, along with Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, have long been vocal opponents of Trump. For his part, Trump has often derided Oakland as a dangerous city. $$

4. There's additional signs the battle over the A's proposed waterfront ballpark is heating up. Some Oakland progressives groups want the influential Alameda County Democratic Central Committee to formally oppose the sale of the City of Oakland's half of the Coliseum complex to the A's, the East Bay Citizen reports. The A's want to build the ballpark at Howard Terminal and redevelop the 120-acre Coliseum for housing, offices, and open space.

5. San Leandro Police Chief Jeff Tudor doesn't just sit behind a desk. Tudor arrested a carjacking suspect in downtown San Leandro on Tuesday morning, the East Bay Times reports.

6. It's not like Cal was going to play in the Rose Bowl, anyways. But, college sports this fall at Cal and Stanford, including the entire Pac-12 Conference, will be postponed through the end of the year, ESPN reports. Fall and winter sports, such as football and basketball, could potentially resume next year.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

