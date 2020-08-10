News

Monday, August 10, 2020

Friday's Briefing: Oakland starts school year without deal with teachers; Kamala Harris backs upstart Oakland council campaign

Cal grad wins the PGA Championship golf tournament

By Steven Tavares
Mon, Aug 10, 2020 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Oakland at-large council candidate Derreck Johnson raised eyebrows earlier this month by significantly outraising incumbent Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan. - DERRECK JOHNSON CAMPAIGN
  • Derreck Johnson campaign
  • Oakland at-large council candidate Derreck Johnson raised eyebrows earlier this month by significantly outraising incumbent Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan.


News you don't want to miss for Aug. 10:

1. Oakland students started school on Monday, despite no labor agreement between its teachers and the school district, KTVU reports. Students reportedly spent one hour of online class time with teachers, while spending the rest of the day studying on their own.

2. Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton will require county prosecutor to review police body-camera video before charging those suspected of resisting arrest and assaulting police, the East Bay Times reports. $$

3. California Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sonia Angell resigned over the weekend, SFGate reports. Gov. Gavin Newsom did not elaborate on Angell's departure on Monday, but it comes after large-scale positive covid-19 testing results failed to merge with the state's database.

4. Election season is almost in full gear in the East Bay. Upstart Oakland City Council at-large candidate Derreck Johnson received an endorsement from Sen. Kamala Harris on Monday, the East Bay Citizen reports. Johnson, the Home of Chicken and Waffles restaurant owner, is challenging Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan this fall.

5. U.C. Berkeley students will be required to receive a flu shot before Nov. 1, U.C. Chancellor Janet Napolitano ordered on Friday, KPIX reports. The executive order covers the entire U.C. university system.

6. Meanwhile, Collin Morikawa, a 23-year-old Cal alum who graduated last year, won the PGA Championship at Harding Park in San Francisco in thrilling fashion, the Daily Californian reports.

7. Major League Baseball is has been clear that bench-clearing brawls during the pandemic will not be tolerated. Oakland A's outfielder Ramon Laureano, though, made an exception after an Astros coach allegedly talked about Laureano's mother, SFGate reports. Laureano charged the entire Astros team prior to extending the A's winning streak to nine games.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

