Friday, August 7, 2020

Friday's Briefing: No agreement yet between Oakland teachers, school district over distance-learning; A's coach apologizes for strange, Nazi-like salute

Chinatown StreetFest Fridays begins tonight

By Steven Tavares
Fri, Aug 7, 2020 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge A's bench coach Ryan Christenson. - OAKLAND ATHLETICS
  • Oakland Athletics
  • A's bench coach Ryan Christenson.


News you don't want to miss for Aug. 7:

1. Oakland schools are set to begin instruction on Monday, but teachers and the school district remain in labor negotiations, as of Friday afternoon, over distance-learning issues, the East Bay Times reports. $$

2. State legislation that would ban the use of tear gas and rubber bullets by police cleared the state Senate Public Safety Committee, the East Bay Times reports. Last week, a federaa judge placed an injunction on Oakland Police's use of tear gas, rubber bullets, and other types of crowd-control devices. $$

4. Activists and friends of Steven Taylor, the 33-year-old Black man who was killed by San Leandro police last April, are planning a rally in front of Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley's office on Friday to protest her office's history of not charging local police officers, KTVU reports. It's also notable that San Leandro officials still have not released the names of the two officers involved in the shooting. The city claims the officers have received violent threats following the incident.

5. Chinatown StreetFest Fridays in Oakland begins today. To accommodate social distancing while promoting residents to help local businesses and order take-out, 9th Street between Franklin and Webster Streets will be closed between 4pm-8pm each Friday this month, the East Bay Times reports. $$

6. Laney College's football team is getting loads of national attention after the championship squad was featured on the fifth season of the Netflix documentary series, "Last Chance U," the San Francisco Chronicle reports. $$

7. A's bench coach Ryan Christenson was seen raising his right arm in what looked like a Nazi salute following the team's sixth straight win on Thursday afternoon, CBS Sports reports. Christenson apologized and explained afterward that he was attempting to create social distancing by modifying a celebratory elbow bump.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

