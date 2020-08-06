News

Thursday, August 6, 2020

Thursday's Briefing: San Leandro fatally shoot man allegedly carrying assault rifle; Jobless claims drop slightly

Duende temporarily closes, Ricky's Sports Bar is on the brink

By Steven Tavares
Thu, Aug 6, 2020 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge The fatal shooting of a suspect by San Leandro Police on Wednesday comes after another killing last April. - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • The fatal shooting of a suspect by San Leandro Police on Wednesday comes after another killing last April.


News you don't want to miss for Aug. 6:

1. "A San Leandro police officer fatally shot a man armed with an “assault-style rifle” after pursuing a stolen vehicle late Wednesday night into Oakland, authorities said," the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The fatal shooting by San Leandro police comes at a time when public criticism of the department has been heightened by the killing of Steven Taylor last April inside a San Leandro Walmart. $$

2. Wing Wo Ma, who murdered two people in Mendocino County in 2013 and was implicated with dirty Oakland Police Lt. Harry Hu, was sentenced to life in federal prison, KPIX reports.

3. Duende, the downtown Oakland restaurant specializing in Spanish cuisine, is temporarily closing due to the pandemic, SFGate reports. The restaurant opened eight years ago across the street from the Fox Theater.

4. Ricky's Sports Bar in San Leandro, the venerable hangout for Raiders fans may soon close, the East Bay Times reports. The owner's poor health and the pandemic has led to a online fundraising campaign to save the bar.

5. More than 228,000 Californians filed jobless claims last week, the East Bay Times reports. The figure is about 16,000 less than the prior week, stoking some hope for the state and local economy. Statewide, 7.31 million have filed for unemployment benefits since mid-March.

6. Meanwhile, 61 percent of those unemployed during the pandemic believe they won't have a job to come back to, according to a poll, the East Bay Times reports. $$

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

