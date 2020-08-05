News

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Wednesday's Briefing: A's file suit against state agency over waterfront steel company; Alameda County begins pilot covid-19 relief checks

Contra Costa County is thinking about close juvenile detention centers

By Steven Tavares
Wed, Aug 5, 2020 at 4:00 AM

Email
Print
click to enlarge Aerial view of the Howard Terminal site the A's are proposing for a new downtown ballpark. - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Aerial view of the Howard Terminal site the A's are proposing for a new downtown ballpark.


News you don't want to miss for Aug. 5:

1. The Oakland Athletics are finally playing hard in their bid to build a ballpark at Howard Terminal. The team filed a lawsuit against the state Department of Toxic Substances Control on Wednesday asserting it failed to provide proper oversight of Schnitzer Steel, a potential future neighbor for the proposed waterfront ballpark, the East Bay Times reports $$

2. Alameda County will provide $1,250 relief payments for up to 7,500 residents suffering from the coronavirus, the East Bay Times reports. The pilot program targets communities hit hard by covid-19 and act as an incentive for those stricken to quarantine at home. $$

3. Contra Costa County supervisors are beginning a discussion on whether to close juvenile detention centers, the East Bay Times reports.

4. As millions of Californians seek unemployment benefits, problems at the state Employment Development Department continue to mount, leading Gov. Gavin Newsom and lawmakers to beef up the department's customer service and change its mindset toward potential claimants, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. $$

5. The A's played one of the franchise's potentially memorable games on Tuesday night. Budding superstar pitcher Jesus Luzardo made his first start for the A's and Pleasanton native Stephen Piscotty hit the team's second walk-off grand slam in as many weeks, the Associated Press reports.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Jul 29, 2020
Jul 22, 2020
Jul 15, 2020

Jul 8, 2020
Jul 1, 2020
Jun 24, 2020
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2020

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation