Tuesday's Briefing: Piedmont to fly Black Lives Matter flag; California under-reported covid-19 cases due to glitch
American Airlines is ending service at Oakland Airport.
By Steven Tavares
Tue, Aug 4, 2020 at 4:00 AM
Piedmont city officials voted Monday to fly the Black Lives Matter banner on a city flag poll.
News you don't want to miss for Aug. 3:
1. Piedmont, the East Bay's least diverse enclave, will fly a Black Lives Matter flag along with the U.S. and state flags
, KTVU reports. The Piedmont City Council unanimously voted to raise the banner for the entire month of August.
2. There is likely a number of underreported covid-19 cases in California since early July due to a technical issue between labs doing the tests and the reporting of positive cases to the state's database
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. During an Alameda County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, a health officials added, "There is very likely underreported cases in our county right now." $$
3. American Airlines is planning to layoff 700 workers in the Bay Area and will permanently discontinue service at the Oakland International Airport
, the East Bay Times
reports.
4. The Oakland chapter of the NAACP condemned a planned protest by teachers at the home of Oakland Unified School District Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell, who is Black
, KTVU reports. The teachers group relented and changed the course of the protest.
5. A nationwide shortage of Clorox wipes will continue through next year, its CEO said
, according to Reuters
. The Oakland-based Clorox is working to replenish supplies for its popular covid-killing products.
6. President Trump signed the "Great American Outdoors Act" on Tuesday, legislation that provides $3 billion for conservation programs, in addition, to maintenance for national parks
, the Associated Press
reports. During the press conference, Trump pronounced Yosemite like someone might greet a Jewish buddy.
