Wednesday's Briefing: Oakland City Council approves task force to defund OPD; Oakland students to receive donated laptops after school year begins
Vallejo police officers alleged to have celebrated fatal killings
1. Oakland officials unanimously supported the creation of a budget task force to study the reduction of the police department's budget by 50 percent over the next two years
, the East Bay Times
reports.
2. A shipment of 25,000 Chromebook, procured through the philanthropic efforts of Twitter and Zynga CEOs, will arrive in the hands of Oakland students in late August
, KTVU reports. However, the school year begins on Aug. 10.
3. Contra Costa County will impose a $100 fine on people who don't wear protective masks in public
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. Contra Costa supervisors approved the urgency ordinance on Tuesday. Repeat violators of the ordinance will receive steeper fines.
4. A blockbuster report from Open Vallejo
found Vallejo police officers celebrated fatal shootings with organizing barbecues, having drinks, and marking the killings by bending a corner of their badges
.
5. The Oakland Zoo reopened today after making a public plea last month that it would soon run out of money if not allowed to resume some levels of activity
, NBC Bay Area
reports. The Zoo opened with limited outdoor-only activities.
