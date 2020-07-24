Friday's Briefing: Alameda County becomes first to top 10,000 covid-19 cases; Tom Hanks to hawk virtual hot dogs at the Coliseum
Alameda County sheriff's deputy dies from covid-19
By Steven Tavares
Fri, Jul 24, 2020 at 3:19 PM
Oakland native Tom Hanks' first job was as a vendor at the Coliseum.
News you don't want to miss for July 24:
1. Alameda County surpassed 10,000 total positive cases of covid-19 on Friday, making it the first county in the Bay Area to cross the milestone
, the East Bay Citizen
reports. Alameda County reported 10,214 total cases, along with 178 deaths. Oakland also topped 4,000 total cases on Friday. $$
2. Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Oscar Rocha, a 25-year veteran of the department, died from covid-19 on Thursday
, KTVU reports. Rocha had been on a ventilator for several weeks. He worked primarily at the Alameda County courthouse in Oakland.
3. Tonight's fanless Opening Night will be the strangest in Oakland Athletics history. To add a bit of atmosphere to the games, the voice of Oakland native Tom Hanks will serve as a virtual vendor at the Coliseum
, SFGate
reports. Hanks is a former Coliseum vendor. His voice will be piped in hawking hot dogs during the games.
4. There is signs that increasing numbers of college students are choosing to take a gap year rather than attend remote-learning cases this upcoming school year
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
5. David Barstow, the head of investigative reporting at U.C. Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism, initially pitched to ghost-write Mary Trump's memoir about the Trump family
, the Mercury News
reports. Trump, though, said Barstow's pursuit made her uncomfortable and was unethical. $$
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
