Friday, July 24, 2020

Friday's Briefing: Alameda County becomes first to top 10,000 covid-19 cases; Tom Hanks to hawk virtual hot dogs at the Coliseum

Alameda County sheriff's deputy dies from covid-19

By Steven Tavares
Fri, Jul 24, 2020 at 3:19 PM

click to enlarge Oakland native Tom Hanks' first job was as a vendor at the Coliseum. - OAKLAND ATHLETICS
  • Oakland Athletics
  • Oakland native Tom Hanks' first job was as a vendor at the Coliseum.


News you don't want to miss for July 24:

1. Alameda County surpassed 10,000 total positive cases of covid-19 on Friday, making it the first county in the Bay Area to cross the milestone, the East Bay Citizen reports. Alameda County reported 10,214 total cases, along with 178 deaths. Oakland also topped 4,000 total cases on Friday. $$

2. Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Oscar Rocha, a 25-year veteran of the department, died from covid-19 on Thursday, KTVU reports. Rocha had been on a ventilator for several weeks. He worked primarily at the Alameda County courthouse in Oakland.

3. Tonight's fanless Opening Night will be the strangest in Oakland Athletics history. To add a bit of atmosphere to the games, the voice of Oakland native Tom Hanks will serve as a virtual vendor at the Coliseum, SFGate reports. Hanks is a former Coliseum vendor. His voice will be piped in hawking hot dogs during the games.

4. There is signs that increasing numbers of college students are choosing to take a gap year rather than attend remote-learning cases this upcoming school year, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. $$

5. David Barstow, the head of investigative reporting at U.C. Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism, initially pitched to ghost-write Mary Trump's memoir about the Trump family, the Mercury News reports. Trump, though, said Barstow's pursuit made her uncomfortable and was unethical. $$

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

