Thursday, July 23, 2020
Thursday's Briefing: Alameda police chief retires amid turmoil; Richmond adds protections for residential, commercial tenants
Santa Rita Jail sees large spike in new coronavirus cases
By Steven Tavares
Thu, Jul 23, 2020 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
File photo
-
Paul Rolleri is an Alameda native and served with the Alameda Police Department for 28 years, including seven as police chief.
News you don't want to miss for July 23:
1. Alameda Police Chief Paul Rolleri announced his retirement on Wednesday
, the East Bay Times
reports. Rolleri, who was hired in 2013, served a total of 28 with the police department. His departure follows the arrest last May of a Black Alameda resident who was dancing in the street. $$
2. Richmond bolstered eviction protections for commercial renters, while extending protections for residential tenants, who now have one year to repay rent once the city's emergency moratorium is lifted
, the East Bay Times
reports. $$
3. Any full restart of the local economy is going to occur on the backs of the childcare industry. But many childcare locations have been forced to either shutdown during the pandemic or significantly cut back services
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
4. The number of Santa Rita Jail inmates testing positive for covid-19 skyrocketed from 65 to 177 this week. An outbreak among inmates who work in the kitchen and laundry areas is the cause the spike in cases. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office, however, said most of the new cases are asymptomatic
, the Mercury News
reports. $$
5. The San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward region has suffered 5,048 temporarily closed businesses since last March, including more 300 that have permanently gone out of business
, SFGate
reports.
6. Castro Valley Marketplace, a 39,000 square-foot food hall is now open
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. Built at the former Daughtrey's department store on Castro Valley Boulevard, the spot is initially opening with three vendors. $$
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
Tags: Paul Rolleri, retires, Alameda Police Department, dancing in the street, Alameda, Castro Valley Marketplace, food hall, covid-19, Santa Rita Jail, Alameda County Sheriff's Department, coronavirus, childcare, Richmond, eviction moratorium, residential tenants, commercial tenants, business closures, Image