Wednesday's Briefing: Protesters deface Mayor Schaaf's home, later she breaks council tie to block further defunding of OPD
Alameda removes Andrew Jackson from park's name
By Steven Tavares
Wed, Jul 22, 2020 at 4:00 AM
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf
News you don't want to miss for July 22:
1. A large group of protesters vandalized Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf's home early Tuesday morning
, ABC7 reports. Schaaf's home and adjacent sidewalk was littered with graffiti that included, "Defund OPD."
2. Schaaf broke a deadlocked tie at the Oakland City Council by casting a no vote against a proposal to further slash the Oakland Police Department's budget
, KPIX reports.
3. A Zoom bomber hurled racist and threatening comments at two Oakland school board candidates during a virtual candidates forum
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. An online forum held by two Hayward City Council candidates was similarly crashed on Monday night. $$
4. Alameda officials unanimously voted to remove President Andrew Jackson's name from a city park because of his history of alienation against Blacks and Native Americans
, the East Bay Citizen
reports. Jackson Park, located on Encinal Avenue near Park Street, was originally Alameda's first city park. A community group will be tasked with renaming it.
5. The Sierra Club disavowed its founder famed naturalist John Muir for his racist attitudes
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports.
6. U.C. Berkeley is reversing course and will begin the fall semester entirely online
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. In June, the university planned to hold remote classes with hopes of mixing in some in-person instruction. But the uptick in recent coronavirus cases changed their plans. $$
7. Filipinos in California are dying from covid-19 at a rate higher than its portion of the state's Asian-American population
, the Los Angeles Times
reports. $$
