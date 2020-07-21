Tuesday's Briefing: Oakland nurse dies from covid-19; Large outbreak at a Walnut Creek nursing home
Trump is upset with Oakland, Giants manager
By Steven Tavares
Tue, Jul 21, 2020 at 4:00 AM
Nearly 9,400 confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Alameda County, as of Tuesday, including 167 deaths.
News you don't want to miss for July 21:
1. A nurse at Sutter Alta Bates Summitt Medical Center in Oakland has died from covid-19
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. Janine Paiste-Ponder, 59, passed away on July 14. $$
2. A large outbreak of covid-19 at a Walnut Creek nursing home has killed 12 people and infected a total of 130 patients and employees
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
3. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, Gov. Newsom, and even the Oakland Police Department rejected President Trump's comments on Monday that he would like to send federal law enforcement agents to places like Oakland to restore order
, KPIX reports.
4. The A's lost to the Giants, 6-2, in an exhibition game at the Coliseum. But in statement that also rankled Trump, Gabe Kapler, the manager of the Giants, and several other players, took a knee during the National Anthem. Trump tweeted the "game is over for me!" in response to the action
, CBS News
reports.
5. United Airlines may cut 6,000 jobs at the San Francisco International Airport due to covid-19 and declining revenues
, the Mercury News
reports. The massive number of jobs lost could ripple across the Bay Area. $$
6. The economic doldrums of the pandemic is not only affecting individuals and families, but small churches, mosques, and synagogues, that are struggling to survive
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
