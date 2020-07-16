Thursday's Briefing: Potential covid-19 outbreak at Santa Rita Jail; DA finds fault with Alameda officers who arrested black man dancing in the street
By Steven Tavares
Thu, Jul 16, 2020 at 4:00 AM
As of Thursday, Santa Rita Jail had 65 reported cases of covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
News you don't want to miss for July 16:
1. An attorney alleges there is an outbreak of about 40 covid-19 cases at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, primarily among inmates working in the kitchen areas.
, KTVU reports.
2. Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley found Alameda police officers who arrested a black man for exercising in the street last May did not follow protocols, but neither will be charged for wrongdoing.
, East Bay Citizen
reports.
3. Richmond named Bisa French to be its next police chief
, the East Bay Times
French, who has served as interim since last September, becomes the city's first black police chief. $$
4. Eight Cal student-athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus, including five announced this week, after returning to campus for practice
, Sports Illustrated
The university has tested 126 athletes for the virus.
5. It is indeed a seller's market in the Bay Area. Single-family homes sales surged by 70 percent over the previous month
, the San Francisco Chronicle
The increase is nearly 8 percent behind the pace set a year ago. Meanwhile, the median home price is now $1 million. $$
6. The A's may utilize recordings of the beloved rightfield drum squad to liven up the fan-less Coliseum
, the San Francisco Chronicle
And with long-time PA announcer Dick Callahan taking a break this season, there is talk of using recordings of Tom Hanks to announce the players. Opening night is July 24, sports fans. $$
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
