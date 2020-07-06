Monday, July 6, 2020
Monday's Briefing: AC Transit may steeply cut bus services due to covid-19; Illegal fireworks to blame for Fourth of July fires
Testing issues block A's from beginning workouts
By Steven Tavares
Mon, Jul 6, 2020 at 3:42 PM
AC Transit is losing $5 million in lost fare revenue each month during the pandemic, officials said.
News you don't want to miss for July 6:
1. AC Transit is looking at the possibility of slashing bus service by up to 30 percent due to a sharp decline in ridership due to the pandemic
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. Weekday ridership has dropped from 189,000 to 53,000, as of late May. $$
2. Fourth of July sparked a large number of fires in the Bay Area, including a few significant blazes in Contra Costa County on Saturday night
, ABC7 reports.
3. Crowds at Lake Merritt on Saturday night hindered Oakland firefighters from quickly attending to a medical emergency in the area
, SFGate
reports. The call should have taken 2-3 minutes for firefighters to respond, said a spokesperson for OFD, but, instead, took 14 minutes.
4. Two supporters of President Trump, attempted to cover up a large Black Lives Matter mural painted on a street in Martinez
, the Bay City News
reports.
5. A problem with its covid-19 testing stopped the Oakland A's from conducting their first workouts at the Coliseum over the weekend
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. The delay in receiving covid-19 tests was exacerbated by the holiday weekend. $$
