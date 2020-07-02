News

Thursday, July 2, 2020

Thursday's Briefing: Nancy Skinner blasts state prisons' handling of covid-19 cases; State extends unemployment benefits

A's fans can attend games via a cardboard cutout

By Steven Tavares
Thu, Jul 2, 2020 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge State Sen. Nancy Skinner. - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • State Sen. Nancy Skinner.


News you don't want to miss for July 2:

1. State Sen. Nancy Skinner tore into state prison officials for their failures in protecting inmates, and the general public, from the spread of the coronavirus, KQED reports. Skinner made her comments during a state Senate public safety committee oversight hearing on Wednesday.

2. "Jobless Californians could get up to seven additional weeks of unemployment benefits," according to the state Employment Development Department, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. $$

3. A vehicle containing four people was shot at on 106th Avenue in Oakland near the Interstate 580 freeway on Wednesday afternoon, ABC7 reports. All four were injured. Police are investigating the incident.

4. Parking at state beaches will be closed during the Fourth of July weekend in order to limit attendance and the spread of the coronavirus, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. $$

5. The upcoming season at the Oakland Coliseum will be fanless, but diehards can have their image printed on a cutout placed in the stands for up to $129, Bay City News reports. The premium price allows fans to keep a foul ball if it hits their cutout.

6. The Oakland Roots soccer club is leaving its league to help form another with seven other local teams, SFGate reports. The newly-formed National Soccer League Pacific Division includes teams from Contra Costa County, San Leandro, San Francisco and San Jose.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

