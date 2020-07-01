Wednesday's Briefing: Oakland Zoo is at risk of closing due to covid-19, executive says; Berkeley cuts police budget
Oakland city attorney sues three landlords for illegal evictions
By Steven Tavares
Wed, Jul 1, 2020 at 4:00 AM
Oakland Zoo officials contend the facility should be viewed as an outdoor museum, a type of business already allowed to reopen.
News you don't want to miss for July 1:
1. The Oakland Zoo is at risk of closing due to the covid-19 pandemic if it does not reopen soon
, the East Bay Citizen
reports. The zoo has burned through federal stimulus money and been forced to layoff workers and cut pay for others, a zoo official told Alameda County supervisors on Tuesday.
2. A number of Alameda County cities officially boosted their local minimum wage to $15 an hour today
. The San Francisco Chronicle
reports on the added costs to businesses during the pandemic and possibility that the extra cash will lead to increased consumer spending. $$
3. The Oakland City Attorney's office filed a lawsuit against three landlords for allegedly harassing and attempting to illegally evict tenants during the pandemic
, the Mercury News
reports.
4. Oakland councilmembers voted to amend its recently approved budget in three weeks, in a move that could add further cuts to the Oakland Police Department, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. The council voted last week to cut $14 million from OPD's budget. $$
5. Meanwhile, Berkeley officials voted to cut $9 million from its police department's budget on Tuesday night
, KTVU reports. Similar to other local cities that recently made to cuts public safety, the cost-savings will come from police officer hiring freezes and a reduction in overtime.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
