Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Tuesday's Briefing: Berkeley councilmember wants unarmed civil servants to enforce traffic and parking laws; Alameda County public health officer is leaving

Alameda County pauses reopening plans

By Steven Tavares
Tue, Jun 30, 2020 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Berkeley Councilmember Rigel Robinson. - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Berkeley Councilmember Rigel Robinson.


News you don't want to miss for June 30:

1. Berkeley Councilmember Rigel Robinson is proposing for the city to use unarmed civil servants for traffic and parking enforcement, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. If approved, Berkeley would be the first in the nation to shift enforcement away from its police department. $$

2. An Oakland police officer was arrested on suspicion of staking and threatening a city employee, NBC Bay Area reports. The officer had a previous relationship with the city employee.

3. Alameda County public health officials pressed pause on plans for further reopening the economy, SFGate reports. The county last loosened its rules on June 19, but will now make decisions about reopening every 4-6 weeks.

4. Interim Alameda County Public Health Officer Dr. Erica Pan is leaving after being named California state epidemiologist, the San Francisco Chronicle reports Pan led the county's effort to contain the coronavirus and notably tussled with Tesla's Elon Musk over the rapid reopening of the Fremont electric vehicle factory. $$

5. A mixture of events that occurred around Memorial Day, including barbecues, large-scale protests in support of George Floyd, and graduation celebrations likely kickstarted California's current surge of coronavirus infections, the Los Angeles Times reports. $$

6. Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., known as the "Golden State killer," admitted to 13 murders and dozens of rapes, the Associated Press reports. DeAngelo admitted to 161 total crimes involving 48 people, including a woman in Contra Costa County.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

