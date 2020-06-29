Monday's Briefing: Long-time Alameda County Supervisor Gail Steele dies; Barbara Lee to co-chair the state's DNC delegation
Contra Costa County postpones reopening of bars, gyms, indoor dining
By Steven Tavares
Mon, Jun 29, 2020 at 4:00 AM
Between stints in elected office, former Alameda County Supervisor Gail Steele founded the Eden Youth Center.
News you don't want to miss for June 29:
1. Former Alameda County Supervisor Gail Steele passed away on Friday
, the East Bay Citizen
report. Steele, who represented the Hayward area on the Board of Supervisors for 18 years before retiring in 2010, also served eight years on the Hayward City Council. Her service to the public focused strongly on advocating for the well-being of the county's youth.
2. East Bay progressive beacons Reps. Barbara Lee and Ro Khanna will lead the California Democratic delegation as co-chairs for this summer's presidential convention
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis is also a co-chair. $$
3. Lee also got an unexpected boost from a Washington Post opinion writer who believes the long-time East Bay congresswoman should be considered as Joe Biden's running mate
. Noting another wave of progressive wins in Congress recently, James Downie wrote, "If Biden wants to show he’s listening to these voters, there’s one name that apparently isn’t on his current vice-presidential shortlist, but should be: Rep. Barbara Lee." $$
4. Contra Costa County is putting the brakes on its planned reopening of bars, gyms, indoor dining and other types of businesses
, KTVU reports. An increase of covid-19 cases is leading county health officials to postpone the reopening plan that was scheduled for this Wednesday.
5. Fourth of July fireworks displays are canceled throughout the Bay Area this weekend
, SFGate
reports. That is, official
fireworks show will be canceled.
6. Illegal fireworks are being blamed for a vegetation fire that occurred on early Sunday morning in the Oak Knoll/Golf Links area of East Oakland
, the East Bay Times
reports.
7. "All Lives Matter" was spray-painted on a black-owned home in Oakland,
"ABC7 reports. In addition, the same phrase was spray-painted on cars in Alameda that is home to a black family.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
