Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Tuesday's Briefing: Schaaf opposes plan to defund OPD; Skinner to lead oversight hearing on covid outbreak in jails

Large covid outbreak at Concord nursing home

By Steven Tavares
Tue, Jun 23, 2020 at 4:00 AM

State Sen. Nancy Skinner chairs the senate public safety committee.
  • State Senate
  State Sen. Nancy Skinner chairs the senate public safety committee.


News you don't want to miss for June 23:

1. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is opposing a proposed $25 million cut to the Oakland Police Department's budget, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Oakland Councilmember Nikki Fortunato Bas last week proposed the budget cuts, which would be reallocated to a long list of social services. $$

2. State Sen. Nancy Skinner will lead a Public Safety Committee oversight hearing on the spread of covid-19 in state prisons, the East Bay Times reports.

3. Fifteen people have died from covid-19 at a nursing home in Concord, the East Bay Times reports. Seventy-five others have also been infected. $$

4. "The Oakland Unified School District will be scrutinized for the next three years to ensure that girls have equal access to sports programs and facilities, following proposed budget cuts that illuminated the underlying gender inequities of sports in Oakland schools," the San Francisco Chronicle reports. $$

5. Major League Baseball appears set to return with a 60-game season. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the Oakland Athletics will soon be able to use the Coliseum for workouts. A health and safety plan offered by the team has been approved by the Alameda County Public Health Department, and its rent dispute has been resolved. $$

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

