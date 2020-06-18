Thursday, June 18, 2020
Thursday's Briefing: Fake body found hanging in effigy at Lake Merritt; San Leandro City Council votes to defund police
Former CoCo registrar charged with 34 felonies
By Steven Tavares
Thu, Jun 18, 2020 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Steven Tavares
-
San Leandro officials narrowly voted to shift money from its police department to social programs and services.
News you don't want to miss for June 18:
1. "An effigy was found hanging from a tree near Oakland's Lake Merritt Thursday morning, horrifying residents
," SFGate
reports. On Wednesday, there was reports of nooses hanging from trees at Lake Merritt. They were later determined to be exercise equipment.
2. A Tesla worker at the Fremont factory who previously criticized the company's covid-19 safety measures has been terminated
, the East Bay Times
reports. $$
4. "The California Senate declined on Thursday to advance a bill that would have banned commercial evictions statewide and allowed some retail tenants to break leases during the coronavirus crisis,"
the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
5. Former Contra Costa County Registrar of Voters Joe Canciamilla was charged with 34 felonies on Wednesday
, the East Bay Times
reports. Canciamilla, who was previously a county supervisor and state legislator, is alleged to have used $261,800 in campaign funds for personal use. $$
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
Tags: San Leandro City Council, defund the police, social services, San Leandro, Oakland, noose, effigy, Lake Merritt, evictions, state Senate, Contra Costa County, registrar, charged, felonies, campaign finance, Image